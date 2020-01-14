Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is PrairieView Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 11.9% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $55,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $114,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $274,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,873,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,701,000 after buying an additional 162,543 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.35. The company had a trading volume of 45,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,475. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

