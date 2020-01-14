Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11,851.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $25,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 56,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $120.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $121.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

