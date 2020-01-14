Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.16. 4,512,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,475. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $121.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.