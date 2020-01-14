Vanta Network (VANTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,175.00

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Vanta Network has a market cap of $862,750.00 and approximately $2,175.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanta Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and Coinone. Over the last seven days, Vanta Network has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.03302285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00183981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00122724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vanta Network Profile

Vanta Network’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. Vanta Network’s official website is vanta.network. Vanta Network’s official message board is medium.com/vantanetwork. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO.

Vanta Network Token Trading

Vanta Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

