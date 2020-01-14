VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce sales of $970,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $940,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $2.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $2.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 million to $2.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.78 million, with estimates ranging from $5.25 million to $28.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,458.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2,089.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 4,031,318 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,951,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

