VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $290.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,458.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 102,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

