Veil 24-Hour Volume Tops $45,202.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Veil has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $45,202.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veil has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.84 or 0.03807561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00185966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00123658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 63,973,845 coins and its circulating supply is 55,132,916 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.