Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

NYSE VNTR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,661. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $375.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,827,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after buying an additional 182,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 38,890 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,290,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 973,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 724,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 132,095 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

