Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Short Interest Up 13.4% in December

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 367,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 72,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Ventas’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

