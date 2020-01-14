Verge One Day Volume Reaches $4.66 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Bittrex, YoBit and TradeOgre. Verge has a market capitalization of $57.45 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00671119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000990 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009117 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00023003 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,146,068,759 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Crex24, Huobi, BiteBTC, Gate.io, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, Binance, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

