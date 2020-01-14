VeriCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,844.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Bleutrade and Livecoin. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $592,399.00 and approximately $2,844.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00050653 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00076210 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,721.27 or 0.99652694 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00055565 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 115.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001568 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,392,500 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Upbit and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

