Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Decreased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up 2.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of Verisk Analytics worth $118,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.88. The company had a trading volume of 617,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.15 and a 12-month high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

In other Verisk Analytics news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $3,970,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,097 shares of company stock worth $17,249,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

