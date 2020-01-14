VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $1.87 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

VERITY Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,838 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,693 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 112,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.87. 2,914,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,194,620. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1,246.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $168.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.