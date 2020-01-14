VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 9.6% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,895 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 164,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,535,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,983,000 after purchasing an additional 156,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. 26,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,338. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1158 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.