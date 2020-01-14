Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and $373,039.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, SouthXchange, YoBit and CoinEgg. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,696.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.01872792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.52 or 0.03812667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00655624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00729710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00081495 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00545079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 52,998,172 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Bitsane, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Poloniex, QBTC, CoinEgg, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.