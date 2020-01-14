Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRTX. Guggenheim raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.54.

Shares of VRTX opened at $226.49 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $20,487,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,954,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $755,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,413 shares of company stock valued at $71,389,660. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 127.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 163,610 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 91,826 shares during the last quarter. EQIS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 23,195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 1,090,945 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 107,199 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $0. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 45,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 21,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

