Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Veru stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Veru had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

