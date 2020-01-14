Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar Sells 4,233,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $200,178,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PLMR stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. 546,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,721. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Palomar by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

