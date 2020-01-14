VIBE Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $185,340.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. During the last week, VIBE has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.73 or 0.03864227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00189282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.