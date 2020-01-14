Victrex (LON:VCT) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,940 ($25.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,255 ($29.66) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,261.50 ($29.75).

Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,410 ($31.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 22.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,448 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,193.50. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

