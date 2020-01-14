VideoCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.31 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001979 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

