VIDY (VIDY) Achieves Market Cap of $6.55 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, VIDY has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One VIDY token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, MXC, Bithumb Global and Gate.io. VIDY has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $5.24 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $540.64 or 0.06142993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00025156 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035086 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00119555 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001535 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,932,749,873 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

