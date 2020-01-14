View (VIEW) 1-Day Volume Hits $231.00

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. View has a market capitalization of $170,195.00 and approximately $231.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day. One View token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. In the last week, View has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.04480299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00191291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About View

View’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for View is view.ly. The official message board for View is blog.view.ly. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling View

View can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

