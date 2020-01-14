Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.16). Viewray posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Viewray will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Viewray stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,517,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,245. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $372.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.17. Viewray has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 4,390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Viewray in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Viewray by 587.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

