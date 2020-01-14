Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Patten Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Visa by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $672,142,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Visa from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

Shares of V traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,243,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,877. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $195.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.02.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

