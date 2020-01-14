Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Lifted by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of Surevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $672,142,000 after buying an additional 95,302 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,067,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

V stock opened at $195.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $195.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.02. The stock has a market cap of $381.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.