Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Visa worth $27,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $672,142,000 after acquiring an additional 95,302 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $196.21 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $195.60. The company has a market cap of $381.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.02.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Visa from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.