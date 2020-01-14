Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.25 Million

Analysts expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to report sales of $65.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Vishay Precision Group reported sales of $76.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full year sales of $280.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.82 million to $280.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $290.08 million, with estimates ranging from $280.15 million to $300.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.38 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 10,861 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $382,741.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,475 shares of company stock valued at $545,227. 6.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $453.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

