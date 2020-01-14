VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Update

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.14.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. VMware has a 1-year low of $128.69 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.62 and a 200-day moving average of $156.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,898.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,638,534,000 after buying an additional 414,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,780,170 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $799,292,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after buying an additional 319,201 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 14.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $214,789,000 after buying an additional 157,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 112.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after buying an additional 670,437 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

