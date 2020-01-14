VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VWAGY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

