VoteCoin Market Cap Reaches $102,804.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $102,804.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VoteCoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00504823 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00094359 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00119133 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000483 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 74,205,125 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

