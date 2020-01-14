Voyageur Minerals (CVE:VM) Coverage Initiated at Fundamental Research

Equities research analysts at Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Voyageur Minerals (CVE:VM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$0.39 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 387.50% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (TSXV: VM) – Initiating Coverage: Junior Resource Company Building a Fully Integrated Pharmaceutical Company” and dated January 7, 2020. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Get Voyageur Minerals alerts:

Key Highlights



• Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (“company”, “VM”), holder of three barium projects in B.C., including one with a resource estimate, and iodine properties in Utah, has a Joint Venture (“JV”) with privately held Chief Medical Supplies Ltd. (a Canadian pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution company) to manufacture and market contrast agents (made with barium and/or iodine compounds) used for radiology digital imaging in the healthcare industry.



• Contrast agents are administered to a patient prior to using an imaging technology (such as X-ray / MRI / CT scan) to increase an image’s contrast by delineating body structures in which the contrast agent is localized.



• “From the Earth to the Bottle” – There is currently no contrast agent manufacturer in the world that owns and controls its active pharmaceutical ingredient (“API”) – the main ingredient feedstock. VM’s JV intends to be the first vertically-integrated contrast agent supplier, mining its own barium and iodine. Management estimates that their JV will have a significant ingredient cost advantage over its competitors if they are able to produce barium and iodine from their own projects.



• The JV is expected to commence marketing and sales of its first set of products across Canada, upon receipt of Health Canada approvals by Q1-2020. Barite and iodine for the products will be sourced from third-parties until one of VM’s API projects is advanced to production.



• The resource estimate on VM’s barite project in B.C. is estimated to have potential to supply barite for 30+ years.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) is the World’s Largest Resource Investment Event with over 350 companies, 9000 investors and 100 top speakers. The 2020 Event takes palce January 19th & 20th, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West. Register today at https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference/register

*FRC provides issuer paid coverage; read all the important disclosures at the back of each report

“

CVE VM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.08. 56,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,298. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. Voyageur Minerals has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71.

About Voyageur Minerals

Voyageur Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral exploration properties. It owns 100% interests in three barium sulfate deposits located in British Columbia, Canada. The company also has interests in two lithium brine projects in Utah. Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.