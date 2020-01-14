Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) versus Fincera (NYSE:YUANF) Head to Head Analysis

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Walker & Dunlop and Fincera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 1 4 0 2.80 Fincera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus target price of $65.40, indicating a potential downside of 2.49%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Fincera.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Fincera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 21.62% 18.54% 6.01% Fincera 7.82% 28.26% 2.17%

Dividends

Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fincera pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. Walker & Dunlop pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Fincera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $725.25 million 2.85 $161.44 million $5.04 13.31 Fincera $205.74 million 0.42 $40.04 million N/A N/A

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Fincera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fincera has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Fincera on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. The company also acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. In addition, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction, as well as offers interim loans and CMBS products, and investment sales brokerage services. Further, the company offers underwriting and risk management, servicing and asset management, and direct loan originators and correspondent network services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Fincera Company Profile

Fincera Inc. focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants; and CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs. Its e-commerce products comprise TruShip, an online e-commerce platform for trucking industry merchants; AutoChekk, an e-commerce platform for the passenger vehicle industry; and PingPing, an e-commerce platform for small businesses to establish an online presence. The company also owns and leases office space; and operates and manages Shijiazhuang Hilton hotel in the Kaiyuan Finance Center building. The company was formerly known as AutoChina International Limited and changed its name to Fincera Inc. in July 2015. Fincera Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China. Fincera Inc. is a subsidiary of Honest Best International Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.