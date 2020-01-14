Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,313 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Walmart by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 93,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,030,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $330.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Nomura began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

