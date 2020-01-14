Waltonchain (WTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.89 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $16.49 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00004328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, COSS, DragonEX and Allbit. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.01894306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00086166 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,284,383 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Coinnest, Binance, COSS, Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin, DragonEX, Bithumb, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

