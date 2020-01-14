Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.18

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002011 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Huobi and Bitbns. Wanchain has a total market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007640 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008262 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, DragonEX, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

