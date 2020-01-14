Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.50. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.13. 602,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,622. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13. Waste Connections has a one year low of $77.91 and a one year high of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $1,436,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 121,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

