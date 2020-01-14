Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Waste Connections by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Waste Connections by 2,854.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 669.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $76.66 and a 52-week high of $97.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

