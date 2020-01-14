Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 2.6% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $32,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $974,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.07. 1,589,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average is $115.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

