Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 23.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.1% during the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 60.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 326,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 508,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,627,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.07. 1,622,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average of $115.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $974,403 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

