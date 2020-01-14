Watkin Jones PLC (LON:WJG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.60

Watkin Jones PLC (LON:WJG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WJG stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 248 ($3.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.58, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $634.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 223.52. Watkin Jones has a 1-year low of GBX 195.40 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 256 ($3.37).

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

WJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.67) price objective (up previously from GBX 253 ($3.33)) on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.