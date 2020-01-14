Waves Reaches One Day Volume of $65.21 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Waves has a market capitalization of $87.83 million and approximately $65.21 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00009943 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, COSS, Kuna and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023078 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005109 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,870,150 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, Cryptohub, Livecoin, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, Kuna, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, YoBit, COSS, Coinrail, OKEx, Coinbe, Gate.io, Bitbns, HitBTC, Indodax, Exmo, BCEX, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

