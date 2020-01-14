WAX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.17 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One WAX token can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Upbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $19.47 million and $1.17 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 104.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.04510481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00191352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00133269 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,599,685,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,770,152 tokens. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Upbit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, C2CX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Bithumb, Tidex, Bibox and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

