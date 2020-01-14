WebDollar Hits Market Cap of $534,763.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $534,763.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WebDollar has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Bitrabbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WebDollar alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025152 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000561 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 11,715,235,128 coins and its circulating supply is 7,767,286,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io.

WebDollar Coin Trading

WebDollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.