Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 18,017 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 285.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 46.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.93. The company had a trading volume of 148,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,777. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.47. The stock has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

