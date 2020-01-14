Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,672 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $672,142,000 after buying an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,067,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.02. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $195.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.