Webster Bank N. A. Sells 651 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.46. The stock had a trading volume of 60,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,671. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

