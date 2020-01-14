Wedbush Begins Coverage on Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Peloton from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of Peloton stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $29.69. 4,818,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,161,748. Peloton has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $37.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. Peloton’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

