Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chart Industries (GTLS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS):

1/9/2020 – Chart Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/8/2020 – Chart Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2020 – Chart Industries is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Chart Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

12/27/2019 – Chart Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

12/25/2019 – Chart Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

12/24/2019 – Chart Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – Chart Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/6/2019 – Chart Industries is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Chart Industries is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Chart Industries stock opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $95.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,575,000 after purchasing an additional 569,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,577,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,072,000 after acquiring an additional 256,912 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,181,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

