Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cogent Communications (CCOI)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/11/2020 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/8/2020 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. It offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users and on-net services in carrier-neutral co-location facilities, company controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, it offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of point-to-point carrier Ethernet, TDM, POS, SDH, and/or carrier Ethernet circuits. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cogent Communications Group, Inc., is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia. “

1/2/2020 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

12/24/2019 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – Cogent Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2019 – Cogent Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

11/21/2019 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of CCOI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,407. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.58. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $71.19.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,332 in the last three months. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,235,000 after purchasing an additional 105,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,631,000 after acquiring an additional 86,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 93.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 205,502 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

